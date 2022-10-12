Starname (IOV) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million

Starname (IOV) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, Starname has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Starname coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $1,204.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00051651 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070145 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10723434 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Starname Profile

Starname was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. The official website for Starname is starname.me.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “Starname (IOV) is a cryptocurrency . Starname has a current supply of 124,888,168 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Starname is 0.01488223 USD and is up 5.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,742.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://starname.me/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

