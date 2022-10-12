StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on StealthGas in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

StealthGas Trading Down 0.7 %

StealthGas stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.86. 941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.83. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StealthGas

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.63 million for the quarter. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GASS. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its holdings in StealthGas by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

