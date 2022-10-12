Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $825.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $856.72 million.

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of SCS stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.31. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Steelcase Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 307.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCS shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Steelcase

In other news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Steelcase news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster acquired 5,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $39,170.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 498,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,830.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,248.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 70.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steelcase by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

