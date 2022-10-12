Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.82

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.82 and last traded at $41.82, with a volume of 321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $844.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Institutional Trading of Stewart Information Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Stories

