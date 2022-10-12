Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of SF stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $52.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $51.73 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.72.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 157,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Stifel Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 39,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 165,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 46,274 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 66,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 24,417 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

See Also

