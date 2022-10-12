Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Hold

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on STLFF. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a SEK 35 target price on the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 30.50 to SEK 31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stillfront Group AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STLFF opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. Stillfront Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

