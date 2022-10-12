Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for October 12th (AIN, BILI, BNTGY, CNK, FIS, FISV, FORG, GEAGF, GEAGY, HWM)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, October 12th:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $90.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $125.00.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Atlantic Securities currently has $105.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $130.00.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $52.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $71.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$211.00 target price on the stock.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has €8.00 ($8.16) target price on the stock.

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $240.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $257.00.

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 35 ($0.42) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 65 ($0.79).

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $82.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $110.00.

TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

