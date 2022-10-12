Stock Traders Buy High Volume of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 21,239 call options on the company. This is an increase of 96% compared to the average volume of 10,820 call options.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICLN stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.75. 187,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,688,403. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.