StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $78.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,578.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.70. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $114.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.16 and its 200 day moving average is $89.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at about $44,279,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 37,687.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 389,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after purchasing an additional 388,930 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 530,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 278,913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,136,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,412,000 after buying an additional 192,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.