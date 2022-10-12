StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAVGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $78.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,578.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.70. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $114.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.16 and its 200 day moving average is $89.05.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAVGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at about $44,279,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 37,687.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 389,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after purchasing an additional 388,930 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 530,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 278,913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,136,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,412,000 after buying an additional 192,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

