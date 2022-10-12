StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Stephens cut shares of Camden National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Camden National Stock Up 0.9 %
CAC opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. Camden National has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden National
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Camden National by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Camden National in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Camden National by 748.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Camden National in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.
Camden National Company Profile
Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camden National (CAC)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.