StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens cut shares of Camden National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Camden National Stock Up 0.9 %

CAC opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. Camden National has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden National

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Camden National had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden National will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Camden National by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Camden National in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Camden National by 748.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Camden National in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

