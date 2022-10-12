StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.64. 159,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,848,244. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $39.27 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $162.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

