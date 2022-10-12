StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EQIX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $716.00 to $571.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.56.

Equinix Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $7.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $516.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,816. The business’s 50-day moving average is $639.18 and its 200-day moving average is $669.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. Equinix has a 52 week low of $512.59 and a 52 week high of $853.42.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $625,540,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after acquiring an additional 630,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after acquiring an additional 441,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,709,000 after acquiring an additional 250,501 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,848,034,000 after acquiring an additional 228,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

