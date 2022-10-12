StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Forrester Research Stock Up 2.1 %

FORR traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,428. The company has a market cap of $734.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $34.08 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $148.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.68 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $371,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Forrester Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Forrester Research by 846.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile



Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

