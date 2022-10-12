StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.64. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $95.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 62.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

In related news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 113,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 472,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 305,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

