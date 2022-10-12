StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.20. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $72.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $273.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $30,159.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,172 shares in the company, valued at $146,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huron Consulting Group news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $30,159.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,172 shares in the company, valued at $146,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,913.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,730 shares of company stock worth $252,107 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after buying an additional 589,297 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth approximately $13,844,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth approximately $19,388,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth approximately $16,332,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 205.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,663,000 after buying an additional 185,944 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

Further Reading

