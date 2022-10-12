StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Imunon Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83. Imunon has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52.
Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.25. Imunon had a negative return on equity of 50.18% and a negative net margin of 5,229.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Imunon will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Imunon
Imunon Company Profile
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
