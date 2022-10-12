StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Lifeway Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of LWAY stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.71 million, a PE ratio of -188.67 and a beta of 1.58. Lifeway Foods has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

(Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.