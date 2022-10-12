StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Northland Securities cut their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.55.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,073. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.49.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 5,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $307,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353,142 shares in the company, valued at $514,052,358.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 956,220 shares of company stock worth $56,766,567 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 612,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,221,000 after buying an additional 159,991 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 323.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 70,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 53,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

