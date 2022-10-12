StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

Noodles & Company Price Performance

NDLS traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $231.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.54, a PEG ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $131.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 32,612 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $148,058.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 849,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,466.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 187,500 shares of company stock valued at $851,685. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

