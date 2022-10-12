StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OBSV. Cantor Fitzgerald cut ObsEva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright cut ObsEva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut ObsEva from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.40.

ObsEva Stock Performance

OBSV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,856. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ObsEva by 15.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 668,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 90,359 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in ObsEva by 15.9% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in ObsEva in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in ObsEva by 143.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

