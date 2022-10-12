StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PYPL. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna cut PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PayPal to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

PYPL traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $83.54. 246,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,527,326. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.55. The firm has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $273.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

