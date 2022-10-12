StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens cut shares of Peoples Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of PFIS stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,035. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12. Peoples Financial Services has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $27.59 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Peoples Financial Services will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 2.3% during the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 359,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 12.5% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 101,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 45.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 20,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

