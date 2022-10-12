StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Stock Down 1.9 %

PKI stock opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.31. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $116.18 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.29. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PerkinElmer

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,660,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $8,525,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,394,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,687,835,000 after buying an additional 953,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.