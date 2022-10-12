StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PII. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.09.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII stock opened at $99.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.48. Polaris has a 52 week low of $94.24 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Transactions at Polaris

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Capital World Investors increased its position in Polaris by 33.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,949,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth about $19,887,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Polaris by 39.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after acquiring an additional 91,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.