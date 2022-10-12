StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2022

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PIIGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PII. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.09.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII stock opened at $99.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.48. Polaris has a 52 week low of $94.24 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Polaris (NYSE:PIIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Polaris

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Capital World Investors increased its position in Polaris by 33.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,949,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth about $19,887,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Polaris by 39.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after acquiring an additional 91,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.