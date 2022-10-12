StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on PRA Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th.
PRA Group Stock Performance
PRAA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,020. PRA Group has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average is $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PRA Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,654,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,842,000 after purchasing an additional 53,991 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PRA Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,233,000 after acquiring an additional 30,304 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,782,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,795,000 after purchasing an additional 81,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,795,000 after purchasing an additional 38,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,240,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 101,590 shares in the last quarter.
About PRA Group
PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.
