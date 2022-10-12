StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCON traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 14,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,008. Recon Technology has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76.

Institutional Trading of Recon Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 161.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Further Reading

