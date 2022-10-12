StockNews.com Downgrades Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) to Hold

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Blucora in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Blucora stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 567,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.52 million, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.22. Blucora has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $23.36.

Institutional Trading of Blucora

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.67 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Blucora by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,420 shares during the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blucora during the 1st quarter valued at $7,350,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after buying an additional 265,298 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 228.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 272,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 189,447 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter valued at $2,960,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

