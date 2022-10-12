StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $78.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $77.76 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.46.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,913 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,995 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

