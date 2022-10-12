StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
AMERCO Price Performance
NASDAQ UHAL opened at $523.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $540.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $447.92 and a 12-month high of $769.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.91.
AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.80 by ($0.77). AMERCO had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of AMERCO
AMERCO Company Profile
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMERCO (UHAL)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.