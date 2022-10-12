StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

AMERCO Price Performance

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $523.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $540.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $447.92 and a 12-month high of $769.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.80 by ($0.77). AMERCO had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AMERCO

AMERCO Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 37.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter valued at $60,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 1,462.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AMERCO by 36.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.