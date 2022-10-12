StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

COLB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.53. 6,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,766. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.77 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 29.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

