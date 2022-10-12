StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Equity Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EQBK traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.61. 11 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,054. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Equity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $492.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $167,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,034.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $292,315.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,513.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $167,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,034.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,976,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Bancshares during the second quarter worth $13,122,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

