StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance
Galectin Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. 5,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,900. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $92.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
