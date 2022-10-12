StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. 5,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,900. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $92.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 59.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

