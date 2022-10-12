StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of LOPE stock traded up $2.18 on Wednesday, reaching $81.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.44. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $102.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.31 and its 200 day moving average is $89.70.

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

