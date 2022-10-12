StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GPRE. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.56. 6,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,991. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.30. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 1,032.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 1,452,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,454,000 after buying an additional 1,323,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,655,000 after buying an additional 1,011,642 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,322,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,092,000 after buying an additional 986,854 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,423,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,135,000 after buying an additional 935,010 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 1,729.1% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 522,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after buying an additional 494,173 shares during the period.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

