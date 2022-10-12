StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.24. 16,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,959. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $159,204,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 132.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,111,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,271,000 after buying an additional 1,773,481 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 189.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,226,000 after buying an additional 1,426,767 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,303,000 after buying an additional 691,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,369,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

