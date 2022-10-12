StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on Lakeland Financial to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Lakeland Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Lakeland Financial stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.16. 1,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,515. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.73. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $64.05 and a one year high of $85.71.

Insider Activity

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.42 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 40.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $84,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lakeland Financial news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $84,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $180,187 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 31,388 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 515,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,618,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 369,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Further Reading

