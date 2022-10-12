StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ LAMR traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.04. 2,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,376. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $81.59 and a 12-month high of $124.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lamar Advertising

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1,208.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 54,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 50,412 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.