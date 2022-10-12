StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Mercantile Bank Stock Down 0.9 %

Mercantile Bank stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average is $32.86. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $42.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Ramaker acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.58 per share, with a total value of $109,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,894 shares in the company, valued at $215,602.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mercantile Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercantile Bank

(Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

