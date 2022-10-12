StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MDLZ. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.39. The company had a trading volume of 236,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,783,429. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.30. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,268,000 after buying an additional 2,267,564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after buying an additional 5,433,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

