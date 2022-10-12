StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NEP opened at $71.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,306,181 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $96,657,000 after purchasing an additional 382,039 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 472.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,528 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,300,906 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $96,475,000 after purchasing an additional 194,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

