StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NN (NASDAQ:NNBR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ:NNBR remained flat at $1.76 on Wednesday. 620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,726. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.45. NN has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.66.
NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.70 million. NN had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. On average, research analysts expect that NN will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.
