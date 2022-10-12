StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NLOK. Barclays reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $21.01. 44,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,871,814. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.97. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 565.66% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ondrej Vlcek purchased 456,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after buying an additional 7,468,669 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 63.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,524,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,395 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 893.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,693 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 821.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,396,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.0% during the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 19,204,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

