StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance
NASDAQ OVBC traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $25.91. 10,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,592. The firm has a market cap of $123.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter.
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
