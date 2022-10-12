StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ OVBC traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $25.91. 10,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,592. The firm has a market cap of $123.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

About Ohio Valley Banc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVBC. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth about $1,855,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

