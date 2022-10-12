StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.19.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $6.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $274.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,154. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.26. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,064,880,000 after buying an additional 253,333 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,325,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,471,000 after purchasing an additional 63,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,105,000 after purchasing an additional 25,026 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.