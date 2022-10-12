StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
ODFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.19.
Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $6.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $274.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,154. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.26. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,064,880,000 after buying an additional 253,333 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,325,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,471,000 after purchasing an additional 63,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,105,000 after purchasing an additional 25,026 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
