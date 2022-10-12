StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Shares of ORA opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $98.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 75.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $169.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Granot sold 455 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $42,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,746. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,526 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $439,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,481 shares of company stock worth $1,208,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 433,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 14,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,120,993 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,890,000 after acquiring an additional 214,353 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

