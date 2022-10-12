StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFSI opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.62. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $71.52. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $1.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $511.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Derek Stark sold 5,705 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $323,017.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $2,636,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,857,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 5,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $323,017.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,941 shares of company stock worth $4,848,629 in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

