StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Rite Aid from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rite Aid from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Rite Aid Price Performance

RAD opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. The firm has a market cap of $269.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 260.98% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Rite Aid’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rite Aid will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Rite Aid by 59.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

