StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RLI (NYSE:RLI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of RLI to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.
RLI Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of RLI stock opened at $106.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. RLI has a 52-week low of $96.22 and a 52-week high of $121.93. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.35.
Institutional Trading of RLI
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 1,433.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 403,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,050,000 after acquiring an additional 377,233 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,151,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 116,705 shares during the period. Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,510,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RLI Company Profile
RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.
