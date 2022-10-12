StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €17.70 ($18.06) in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.87.

Shares of RYAAY stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,522. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $56.95 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 3.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Ryanair by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,270,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $981,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,195 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,007,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,514 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,787,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,242,000 after acquiring an additional 612,114 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,038,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,557,000 after acquiring an additional 439,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,685,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,353,000 after acquiring an additional 417,273 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

