StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of SANM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $52.14.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $6,016,951.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,198,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 37.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 122.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

